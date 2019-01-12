Turnovers, cold shooting plague No. 16 Ohio State in loss

Iowa forward Luka Garza scored 16 points as the Hawkeyes dominated the second half to knock off the turnover-plagued and poor-shooting No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes 72-62 in their Big Ten matchup in Iowa City, Iowa, on Saturday afternoon.

Luka Garza had 14 in the second half and seven in a row as part of a 9-0 run that saw Iowa take the lead for good. Tyler Cook added 15 points in his return to the lineup.

The Buckeyes (12-4, 2-3 Big Ten), who fell to conference lightweight Rutgers on the Scarlet Knights’ home floor on Wednesday, lost their third straight conference game.

Iowa (14-3, 3-3) has won three straight and eight of nine, losing only to Purdue in that span, a loss that contributed to knocking them out of the Top 25.

Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, again was saddled with early foul trouble and limited playing time. He finished with just two points on 1-of-5 shooting.

Andre Wesson scored a team-high 13 points, and C.J. Jackson added 10 points, all in the second half.

After an uninspiring first half that ended with Ohio State leading 26-24, in part because neither team shot better than 37 percent from the floor and the teams combined for 20 turnovers, the Hawkeyes turned things around.

Andre Wesson’s layup two minutes into the second half put Ohio State back up, 30-28, but then Garza made a jumper, a layup and a 3-pointer. A dunk by Cook punctuated the run and put Iowa up 37-30 with 15:30 left

The Buckeyes, who finished with 21 turnovers and shot only 37.3 percent for the game, never got within four points again.

A Garza layup with 5:14 left extended the lead to 16 as the Hawkeyes finished up shooting 45.5 percent from the floor, despite hitting only 4 of 16 from long range. They also turned the ball over 14 times.

In a repeat of Ohio State’s difficulties at Rutgers, when Kaleb Wesson picked up two fouls inside the first three minutes, he was whistled for two in the first 2:26 on Saturday.

Ryan Kriener came off the bench to score 11 points for Iowa, and Joe Weiskamp added 10. Cook, responsible for five turnovers, finished with eight rebounds before leaving late in the second half with an apparent foot or leg injury. He missed Iowa’s previous game with right knee soreness.

