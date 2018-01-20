Long-range shooting carries Purdue past Iowa

Third-ranked Purdue set a school record by hitting 20 3-pointers in 87-64 romp over Iowa on Saturday in Iowa City.

The Boilermakers, who won their 15th consecutive game, sank 20 of 33 3-point shots for 60.6 percent. It was the most 3-pointers made by a Big Ten team in a conference game. Northwestern hit 20 twice in a non-conference game.

Carsen Edwards led four Boilermakers in double figures with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 6 of 9 3-pointers. Vincent Edwards was right behind with 19 points for Purdue (19-2, 8-0 Big Ten) with 19 points on 8-of-11 shooting.

P.J. Thompson scored 14 and Dakota Mathias 12 points for Purdue. Thompson and Mathias each hit 4 of 6 3-point shots. Ryan Cline came off the bench to hit 3 of 6 3-pointers for nine points for Purdue.

Luka Garza led the Hawkeyes (10-11, 1-7) with 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Tyler Cook, Brady Ellingson and Jordan Bohannon each scored nine points for Iowa.

The Boilermakers’ largest lead was 37 points.

The Boilermakers shot 56.9 percent for the game. The Hawkeyes shot 66.7 percent (18 of 27) in the second half to finish with a 43.9 percent overall. Iowa was 6 of 18 from 3-point range overall.

Purdue missed its first five shots in the first half but proceeded to hit 20 of its last 24 shots to take a 51-20 lead at halftime. The Boilermakers sank 11 of 16 3-point attempts in the opening half. Iowa made just 8 of 32 shots (25 percent) before halftime.

With the score tied at 6-all, the Boilermakers went on an 18-0 run to take a 24-6 advantage. In those first 10 minutes, the Hawkeyes made just 2 of 15 shots.

Leading 29-14, the Boilermakers engineered an 18-2 spurt to push the lead to 47-16 with 1:51 remaining in the half.

-- Field Level Media