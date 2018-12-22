No. 23 Iowa dominates Savannah State, 110-64

Five Iowa players finished in double figures and the defense dominated a struggling Savannah State team, giving the Hawkeyes an easy 110-64 victory Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Neb.

Savannah State came into the game against No. 23 Iowa at Carver-Hawkeye Arena ranking in 353rd — and last — place among Division I teams in scoring defense, surrendering an average of 100.1 points per game. Joe Wieskamp’s led the way with 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting for the Hawkeyes, who made 19 3-pointers.

Junior guard Jordan Bohannon tallied 18 points, Tyler Cook chipped in 16, Isaiah Moss added 15 points and six assists, and Riley Till had 10 points off the bench to lead the Hawkeyes to their fourth straight win.

Zach Sellers finished with 18 points and Jaquan Dotson tallied 13 for the Tigers (3-11).

With the win, the Hawkeyes (10-2) have won 58 of their last 62 nonconference home games dating back to 2012 and remain undefeated in nonconference play at 10-0 this season. The Hawkeyes have scored at least 90 points in five games, while the Tigers now have given up 100 or more points in six games.

The Hawkeyes put the game away in the first 20 minutes, shooting 9-for-21 on 3-pointers to seize a 58-28 lead at halftime. Unable to stop the Hawkeyes, the Tigers also struggled to score points in the second half. Savannah State was held to two points in the first three-plus minutes.

Cook set the tone for a blowout victory, scoring the first four points to help Iowa seize a 5-0 lead. Bohannon hit two straight 3-pointers to pad the lead to 19-5 with 16:05 left before halftime. Wieskamp added a layup and 3-pointer in a 17-second span to increase Iowa’s advantage to 29-8. Cook scored six straight points to give the Hawkeyes a 38-11 edge midway through the first half, and Moss’ dunk and layup pushed the lead to 44-11.

Iowa will take a week off and return to action Dec. 29 at home against Bryant. Savannah State is on a two-week holiday hiatus and next plays Jan. 5 at Coppin State.

—Field Level Media