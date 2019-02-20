No. 24 Maryland tops No. 21 Iowa in final seconds

Feb 19, 2019; Iowa City, IA, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Bruno Fernando (23) moves to the basket against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Bruno Fernando tipped in a missed shot with 7.8 seconds left to lift Maryland to its first road win over a ranked team in more than 11 years as the No. 24 Terrapins topped No. 21 Iowa 66-65 on Tuesday night in Iowa City.

Maryland (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten) called timeout with 14.3 seconds left to set up the final possession. Anthony Cowan Jr., who had a game-high 17 points, drove to the basket, but his layup attempt came off the front of the rim, where Fernando was able to poke it in.

After a timeout, Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon took the ball up court and fired a straight-away 3-pointer that went off the front of the rim. The Hawkeyes’ Isaiah Moss jumped to grab the rebound and shoot in one motion, but his 8-footer missed as time ran out.

Iowa (20-6, 9-6 Big Ten) had won its previous two games with shots with less than a second to go. The Hawkeyes rallied from a 12-point deficit with 13:44 left Tuesday night but didn’t have the same late-game magic, and their four-game winning streak ended.

Maryland’s last road victory against a ranked team came against No. 1 North Carolina on Jan. 19, 2008. Coach Mark Turgeon had been 0-19 in such situations in his eight years with the Terrapins.

Cowan hit 5 of 10 3-point attempts and had eight assists. Fernando had 11 points and 11 rebounds, making 7 of 8 shots from the free-throw line. Eric Ayala scored 11 points for Maryland.

Bohannon led Iowa with 14 points. Moss posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Joe Wieskamp, who banked in a 3-pointer from the corner Saturday to beat Rutgers with 0.2 seconds left, scored two points, missing all five of his shots from the field.

Fernando was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound with 25 seconds left, and he made both free throws for a 64-63 Terrapins lead. Cowan fouled Bohannon with 18.8 seconds to go. Bohannon made both foul shots, setting up Maryland’s game-winning possession.

