Garza, Hawkeyes hammer Badgers

Fran McCaffery earned the 399th victory of his 22-year career as Iowa drubbed Wisconsin 85-67 on Tuesday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Freshman Luka Garza had 17 points and a career-high 17 rebounds for the Hawkeyes, who snapped a two-game losing streak.

All-American Ethan Happ led outmanned Wisconsin (10-11, 3-5 Big Ten) with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

More good ball movement from Iowa (11-11, 2-7) led to an assortment of easy looks and an early lead that proved insurmountable for the Badgers, who lost for the fourth time in their past five Big Ten contests.

Ranked sixth in the nation in assist average (18.6 per game), the Hawkeyes finished with 20. Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon led Iowa with 11 assists, the fifth game of his career with at least 10 assists, and he scored 13 points.

Iowa took charge early with an 11-2 run. The Hawkeyes would later use a 10-1 run early in the second half to pull away for good.

Wisconsin, which is the 21st-youngest of 351 NCAA teams, went scoreless for the game’s first 4:03 and trailed 21-9 with 10:55 left in the first half.

Happ kept the Badgers competitive, However, as his layup at the end of a 12-4 run got Wisconsin back within 31-27 with two minutes left in the first half.

Tyler Cook scored 17 points in the victory for the Hawkeyes.

Wisconsin’s Khalil Iverson scored 17 points. The Badgers had been undefeated in conference play this season with Iverson scoring in double figures. Charles Thomas IV finished with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting for Wisconsin.

Isaiah Moss scored 15 points and had four assists and three steals for Iowa, which made 51.7 percent of its shots from the floor. Cordell Pemsl finished with 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench for the Hawkeyes.

The Badgers made 40 percent of their field-goal attempts.

