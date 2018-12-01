No. 22 Wisconsin edges No. 14 Iowa in Big Ten opener

Sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice recorded 20 points and seven rebounds to help No. 22 Wisconsin post a 72-66 victory over No. 14 Iowa in the Big Ten opener for both teams on Friday night at Iowa City.

Senior power forward Ethan Happ had 13 points, seven rebounds and five assists before fouling out for the Badgers (7-1, 1-0 Big Ten). Junior guard Brevin Pritzl added 12 points off the bench and made the 3-point basket that put Wisconsin ahead to stay.

Junior forward Tyler Cook scored 19 points and collected a career-best 15 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (6-1, 0-1). Junior guard Jordan Bohannon and sophomore forward Luka Garza added 11 points apiece for Iowa, which shot just 39 percent from the field and made 6 of 24 of its 3-point attempts.

The Badgers shot 48.2 percent from the field, including 8 of 24 from 3-point range. Trice made four 3-pointers.

Pritzl buried the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:35 remaining to give the Badgers a 63-61 lead and Happ scored in the interior with 51.9 seconds left to make it 65-61.

Bohannon hit two free throws with 45.8 seconds to play — Happ fouled out in the sequence — to get the Hawkeyes within two. Trice drained a 3-pointer to give Wisconsin a 68-63 edge with 20.4 seconds left before Bohannon answered with a 3 of his own with 16.6 seconds remaining.

Sophomore guard Brad Davison hit two free throws with 15.5 seconds left and Trice hit two more with 6.6 seconds remaining for the final margin.

The score was tied at halftime before Iowa opened up an eight-point lead over the first seven-plus minutes of the second half.

Bohannon knocked down two 3-pointers, the latter starting a 10-2 push. Garza capped the run with a three-point play to give the Hawkeyes a 46-38 advantage with 12:56 remaining.

The Badgers whittled away and used back-to-back baskets by Davison and Trice to tie the score at 54 with 8:12 left.

Wisconsin took its first second-half lead at 58-56 on two free throws by Trice with 6:23 remaining. A thunderous dunk by Happ pushed the margin to four with 4:37 left.

Freshman guard Joe Wieskamp converted a three-point play to give Iowa a 61-60 lead with 3:13 left.

The contest was tied at 27 at the break. Cook had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Hawkeyes and Trice tallied eight points for Wisconsin.

—Field Level Media