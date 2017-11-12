FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iowa crushes Alabama State
#US College Basketball
November 12, 2017 / 11:21 PM / in 2 hours

Iowa crushes Alabama State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iowa crushes Alabama State

Iowa outscored Alabama State 25-2 over an eight-minute stretch of the first half and cruised to a 92-58 win on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.

Cordell Pemsl scored 15 points to lead four Hawkeyes in double figures.

Reginald Gee had 15 to lead Alabama State (0-2).

The Hawkeyes pushed the lead to 30 a little less than four minutes into the second half and to 40 with 10:52 to go.

Iowa (2-0) dominated every facet of the game.

The Hawkeyes outrebounded the Hornets 53-38 and forced 17 turnovers. The Hawkeyes had 25 assists to the visitors’ 10.

Alabama State shot 36.5 percent from the field and made just 4 of 14 from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes rolled to a 47-22 halftime lead, and the margin could have been larger had they not missed nine of their 23 free-throw attempts. Iowa shot 51.5 percent from the line for the game.

Fouls were again a problem for the Hornets.

They were called for 14 in the first half, after committing 26 in their Friday loss to Mississippi State.

Iowa broke open the game with a 20-0 run to go up 31-11 with 9:36 left in the first half.

Alabama State missed 14 consecutive shots during a seven-minute stretch of the first half.

Iowa forward Connor McCaffrey missed his second straight game with an ankle injury.

Iowa hosts Grambling on Thursday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hornets play at South Dakota State on Tuesday.

