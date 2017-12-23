Moss, Dailey help Iowa hang on vs. Colorado

Isaiah Moss and Maishe Dailey each scored 16 points and Iowa hung on to beat Colorado 80-73 on Friday night at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Hawkeyes (8-6) entered Friday’s game having won three straight, all by at least 26 points. Any thoughts of a fourth straight blowout were put to rest early when Colorado stormed back from a 10-point deficit to take a lead before falling behind by one at halftime.

Colorado (8-4) started the season with six straight wins, but has struggled since, and now has lost four of its last six games.

Hawkeyes’ leading scorer Tyler Cook struggled for the first 30 minutes, but hit two crucial back-to-back baskets to put Iowa up 57-53. Cook finished with 12 points.

Jordan Bohannon and Cordell Pemsl followed Cooks’ baskets with a jumper and a layup and Iowa had an eight-point lead at 61-53 -- its largest lead since midway through the first half.

The Buffs rallied to take a five-point lead at 44-39 on Lucas Siewert’s 3-pointer with 15:36 to go in the game. Four straight points by Moss seemed to right the Iowa ship after the Hawkeyes committed a spate of turnovers giving the Buffs a chance to get back in the game after trailing throughout.

Iowa completed the comeback when Dailey’s 3 put the Hawkeyes back on top at 51-50.

McKinley Wright scored a game-high 21 and Dallas Walton added 13 for the Buffaloes.

The Hawkeyes came out sharp, taking control early and building a 15-6 lead on Pemsl’s layup and free throw at the 13:07 mark. A pair of free throws from Moss gave Iowa a 22-12 lead.

Colorado trailed 28-18 when the Buffs mounted a comeback. Wright sparked a 13-1 while the Hawkeyes didn’t make a field goal for nearly eight minutes and committed five turnovers.

Dailey’s 3 with 26 seconds left in the half ended the Hawkeyes’ drought and Iowa took a 32-31 lead into intermission.