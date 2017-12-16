Iowa blows by Drake at Hy-Vee Classic

Sophomore forward Tyler Cook scored 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting to help Iowa roll to a 90-64 victory over Drake on Saturday in the Hy-Vee Classic at Des Moines, Iowa.

Sophomore guard Jordan Bohannon contributed 15 points and six assists for the Hawkeyes (6-6), who won for just the second time in six games. Junior forward Nicholas Baer scored 11 points, established career highs of 14 rebounds and five steals and also had five assists, while freshman forward Luka Garza scored 13 points.

Junior forward Nick McGlynn scored 14 points on 7 of 8 shooting for Drake (5-6), which committed 19 turnovers while losing for the fifth time in six games. Reed Timmer added 13 points and fellow senior guard De‘Antae McMurray scored 11.

Iowa controlled the game in the interior with 52 points in the paint and posted a 41-24 rebounding advantage. The Hawkeyes shot 61.3 percent from the field during a 50-point second half and finished at 55.2 percent overall.

The Hawkeyes dominated the final 27 minutes of the contest, which was the opener of a doubleheader that featured Northern Iowa against Iowa State in the nightcap.

Iowa held a 10-point edge after Bohannon’s 3-pointer early in the second half, and he drained another one six minutes later to give the Hawkeyes a 59-42 advantage with 12:44 to play.

A dunk by Cook pushed the lead to 75-50 with 7:56 left and the Hawkeyes cruised to the finish.

Cook scored 11 first-half points to help Iowa hold a 40-33 lead at the break.

Drake led 25-21 after freshman guard Noah Thomas drained a 3-pointer with 7:15 left before the Hawkeyes ripped off 13 straight points. Sophomore guard Isaiah Moss capped the surge with a jumper to give Iowa a nine-point edge with 3:32 left before halftime.