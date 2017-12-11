Iowa State too much for Alcorn State in end

Donovan Jackson pumped in seven 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points Sunday as Iowa State finally pulled away from pesky Alcorn State in the second half for a 78-58 win at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Cameron Lard came off the bench to collect a 15-point, 11-rebound double-double for the Cyclones (7-2). Lindell Wigginton hit for 16 points.

Devon Brewer paced the Braves (2-8) with 15 points and six rebounds. Dante Sterling added 12 points, and A.J. Mosby scored 10.

Alcorn State gave every bit as good as it got in the first half. The Braves established a nine-point advantage just over five minutes into the game and still led as late as the last minute before the break. Iowa State grabbed a 33-32 halftime lead when Lard dunked with one second left off a Nick Weiler-Babb assist.

The Cyclones took control right away in the second half. Jackson drilled a 3-pointer to cap a quick 9-0 spurt in the first 2:22 of the half, and they got another trey from Wigginton that initiated an 11-2 run to make the lead 53-37.

The Braves pulled within 61-52 at the 5:52 mark on a Maurice Howard jumper, but Jackson sank another 3-pointer to quash any thoughts of a rally.

Iowa State made only 40.6 percent of its field-goal tries but canned 11 of 28 3-point attempts, including 7 of 14 in the second half. The home team totally dominated the boards, doubling up Alcorn State 48-24, including 27-10 after halftime.

The Braves shot 41.1 percent from the floor and were 8 for 26 from long range.

The Cyclones produced 16 points off 22 offensive rebounds.