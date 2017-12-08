Iowa State beats Iowa behind Wigginton’s shooting

Iowa State turned Iowa mistakes into points Thursday night, winning the Hawkeye State rivalry 84-78 at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

In a game where both teams shot roughly the same percentage from the field and the 3-point line, two things steered the outcome towards the Cyclones (6-2). They committed only eight turnovers to the Hawkeyes’ 18, and tallied 28 points off turnovers to Iowa’s nine.

Foul shooting also colored the outcome. Iowa State made 15-of-20, while the Hawkeyes were a miserable 1-of-8, hitting their only free throw with 6:01 remaining.

Lindell Wigginton stroked four 3-pointers and scored a game-high 24 points for the Cyclones, including a 3 from the left wing with 6:15 remaining that gave them their largest lead of the game to that point at 72-63 and forced an Iowa timeout.

Nick Weiler-Babb contributed 15 points, 10 assists and six rebounds for Iowa State. Donovan Jackson also scored 12 points.

Jordan Bohannon tallied 19 points for the Hawkeyes (4-6), drilling five 3-pointers. Jack Nunge had 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Cordell Pemsl came off the bench to chip in 10 points and eight rebounds.

Iowa took a 41-36 lead to halftime on the strength of its 3-point shooting, canning 7-of-18 from distance. But its fortunes from the arc waned in the second half, when it made only 4-of-18.

Nunge brought the Hawkeyes within 79-76 on a jump hook with 28.3 seconds left, but the Cyclones iced it on two free throws by Hans Brase with 24.5 seconds on the clock.

Iowa State won despite being pounded on the boards 53-31.