FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#US College Basketball
December 30, 2017 / 4:58 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kansas State ends Iowa State win streak at nine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State ends Iowa State win streak at nine

Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each had big nights, and Kansas State snapped Iowa State’s nine-game winning streak with a 91-75 win on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Wade finished with a career-high 34 points, Stokes had 23 and Brown added 21 for the Wildcats (11-2), who pulled away from Iowa State in the second half and won their third straight game.

Lindell Wigginton scored 23 points and Solomon Young added 16 points for the Cyclones (9-3), who lost for the first time since Nov. 13.

Stokes poured in 21 points in a high-scoring, back-and-forth first half. Iowa State built an early 16-10 lead on two layups from Wigginton, who had 15 points in the first half.

Stokes hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 33-31 lead with 7:45 to play in the first half, and Kansas State took a 53-50 advantage into halftime.

Wade knocked down a 3-pointer to give Kansas State a 72-58 lead midway through the second half. The Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and won at Iowa State for the first time since 2011.

Kansas State shot 55.2 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers.

Nick Weiler-Babb scored 14 points and Cameron Lard added 13 for Iowa State, which opened the season with losses to Missouri and Milwaukee before running off nine straight wins.

The Cyclones will try to bounce back against Texas on Monday.

Kansas State returns home to face No. 7 West Virginia on Monday before traveling to No. 22 Texas Tech on Jan. 6.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.