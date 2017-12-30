Kansas State ends Iowa State win streak at nine

Dean Wade, Kamau Stokes and Barry Brown each had big nights, and Kansas State snapped Iowa State’s nine-game winning streak with a 91-75 win on Friday night in the Big 12 opener for both teams at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Wade finished with a career-high 34 points, Stokes had 23 and Brown added 21 for the Wildcats (11-2), who pulled away from Iowa State in the second half and won their third straight game.

Lindell Wigginton scored 23 points and Solomon Young added 16 points for the Cyclones (9-3), who lost for the first time since Nov. 13.

Stokes poured in 21 points in a high-scoring, back-and-forth first half. Iowa State built an early 16-10 lead on two layups from Wigginton, who had 15 points in the first half.

Stokes hit consecutive 3-pointers to give the Wildcats a 33-31 lead with 7:45 to play in the first half, and Kansas State took a 53-50 advantage into halftime.

Wade knocked down a 3-pointer to give Kansas State a 72-58 lead midway through the second half. The Wildcats maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way and won at Iowa State for the first time since 2011.

Kansas State shot 55.2 percent from the field and made 13 3-pointers.

Nick Weiler-Babb scored 14 points and Cameron Lard added 13 for Iowa State, which opened the season with losses to Missouri and Milwaukee before running off nine straight wins.

The Cyclones will try to bounce back against Texas on Monday.

Kansas State returns home to face No. 7 West Virginia on Monday before traveling to No. 22 Texas Tech on Jan. 6.