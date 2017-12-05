Iowa State pulls away from Northern Illinois

Freshman Lindell Wigginton scored 28 points and three other Cyclones reached double figures in Iowa State’s 94-80 win over Northern Illinois on Monday at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa.

Wigginton grabbed seven rebounds and handed out four assists as he combined with Donovan Jackson and Cameron Lard to spark a second-half rally to help the Cyclones (5-2) win for the fifth straight time.

With the game tied at 42-all, Wigginton sank a 3-point jumper to put the Cyclones up for good at the 18:02 mark. A pair of free throws by Eugene German made the score 45-44, but then Iowa State’s superior ball movement and outside shooting took over.

A 3 by Nick Weiler-Babb and a steal and a jumper by Wigginton pushed the lead to 50-44 and the Cyclones were off and running.

Two straight 3-pointers by Wigginton and Jackson gave the Cyclones a 12-point lead and not even German’s speedy transition layups could overcome Iowa State’s shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cyclones made 9 of 15 3-point attempts in the second half (60 percent) and finished 14-for-26 (53.8 percent) for the game. The Huskies connected on 7 of 16 3-point attempts for the game.

Jackson finished with 24 points and Lard had his way in the paint in the second half and finished with 14 points on 7-for-10 from the field.

Weiler-Babb recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 assists for Iowa State.

German scored 21 points and Dante Thorpe added 19 for the Huskies (5-4). Levi Bradley added 13 points and nine rebounds.

The game was tied eight times and there were nine lead changes.

The Cyclones dressed only eight players with Jakolby Long (concussion) and Zoran Talley (foot injury suffered Nov. 25) sitting out.