Jackson helps Iowa State stave off Boise State

Iowa State saw Boise State cut into its 24-point lead in the second half before holding on for a 75-64 win on Sunday evening in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off championship game in Conway, S.C.

Boise State, which made six of its first eight 3-pointers in the second half, had a 21-6 run to cut Iowa State’s lead to 64-60 with 2:34 remaining.

But Donovan Jackson, who had a game-high 26 points, scored the Cyclones’ final 11 to thwart the rally.

Christian Sengfelder made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points during the nine-minute run.

The Broncos were 9 of 16 from long range in the second half.

Sengfelder led the Broncos (4-1) with 20 points.

The Cyclones (3-2) seized their biggest lead at 52-28 on a Jackson jumper with 15:20 to go in the game.

Lindell Wigginton scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 assists for the Cyclones.

Iowa State closed the first half with an 11-2 run to take a 39-21 lead at the break.

Boise State made just three field goals in the last 10 minutes of the half and shot 27.6 percent.

The Cyclones made a 12-2 run to take a 28-14 lead as Boise State went five minutes without a field goal.

Both teams struggled from long range early on.

The Broncos were just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc to start the game. Iowa State was only slightly better, starting 2 of 10.

Iowa State outrebounded Boise State 26-15 in the first half.

Iowa State will be home on Saturday to take on Western Illinois. Boise State hosts Loyola Marymount the same day.