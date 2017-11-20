FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jackson helps Iowa State stave off Boise State
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
Commentary
Why social democrats have become irrelevant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 20, 2017 / 3:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Jackson helps Iowa State stave off Boise State

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jackson helps Iowa State stave off Boise State

Iowa State saw Boise State cut into its 24-point lead in the second half before holding on for a 75-64 win on Sunday evening in the Puerto Rico Tip-Off championship game in Conway, S.C.

Boise State, which made six of its first eight 3-pointers in the second half, had a 21-6 run to cut Iowa State’s lead to 64-60 with 2:34 remaining.

But Donovan Jackson, who had a game-high 26 points, scored the Cyclones’ final 11 to thwart the rally.

Christian Sengfelder made three 3-pointers and scored 11 points during the nine-minute run.

The Broncos were 9 of 16 from long range in the second half.

Sengfelder led the Broncos (4-1) with 20 points.

The Cyclones (3-2) seized their biggest lead at 52-28 on a Jackson jumper with 15:20 to go in the game.

Lindell Wigginton scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and Nick Weiler-Babb had 11 assists for the Cyclones.

Iowa State closed the first half with an 11-2 run to take a 39-21 lead at the break.

Boise State made just three field goals in the last 10 minutes of the half and shot 27.6 percent.

The Cyclones made a 12-2 run to take a 28-14 lead as Boise State went five minutes without a field goal.

Both teams struggled from long range early on.

The Broncos were just 2 of 14 from beyond the arc to start the game. Iowa State was only slightly better, starting 2 of 10.

Iowa State outrebounded Boise State 26-15 in the first half.

Iowa State will be home on Saturday to take on Western Illinois. Boise State hosts Loyola Marymount the same day.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.