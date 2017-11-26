FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iowa State beats Western Illinois for fourth straight win
Sections
Featured
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
The wider image
Trading inside the Rohingya camps
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
Commentary
What Merkel’s political woes mean for the EU
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
November 26, 2017 / 3:34 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Iowa State beats Western Illinois for fourth straight win

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Iowa State beats Western Illinois for fourth straight win

Iowa State made a pair of second half runs to break open a close game and put away Western Illinois 70-45 on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Lindell Wigginton had a game-high 21 points for the Cyclones, who got 10 assists from Nick Weiler-Babb. Cameron Lard came off the bench to add 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

The Cyclones opened the second half with seven straight points and later had a 14-4 run that stretched their lead to 50-34 with 12:36 to go in the game.

After a 3-pointer by the Leathernecks, Iowa State scored another 10 in a row during an 18-4 run that put the Cyclones up 68-41.

Iowa State (4-2) won its fourth straight game. Wigginton had four of the team’s 10 3-pointers.

The Cyclones won the rebounding battle 45-33, including 11-4 on the offensive end, and had eight steals.

Dalan Ancrum scored 14 points to lead the Leathernecks (4-1), who shot 32.8 percent from the field and made just 5 of 25 3-pointers.

The teams traded runs early in a first half that ended with Iowa State on top 29-25.

After the Cyclones scored the game’s first eight points, Western Illinois went on a 14-4 spurt to take a 14-12 lead with 9:08 to go.

Iowa State than rattled off 12 in a row, capped by a Weiler-Babb 3-pointer that made it 24-14 with 4:45 left in the half.

Western Illinois returns home on Wednesday to host IUPUI.

The Cyclones are off until they face Northern Illinois at home on Dec. 4.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.