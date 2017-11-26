Iowa State beats Western Illinois for fourth straight win

Iowa State made a pair of second half runs to break open a close game and put away Western Illinois 70-45 on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Lindell Wigginton had a game-high 21 points for the Cyclones, who got 10 assists from Nick Weiler-Babb. Cameron Lard came off the bench to add 14 points on 7-for-9 shooting.

The Cyclones opened the second half with seven straight points and later had a 14-4 run that stretched their lead to 50-34 with 12:36 to go in the game.

After a 3-pointer by the Leathernecks, Iowa State scored another 10 in a row during an 18-4 run that put the Cyclones up 68-41.

Iowa State (4-2) won its fourth straight game. Wigginton had four of the team’s 10 3-pointers.

The Cyclones won the rebounding battle 45-33, including 11-4 on the offensive end, and had eight steals.

Dalan Ancrum scored 14 points to lead the Leathernecks (4-1), who shot 32.8 percent from the field and made just 5 of 25 3-pointers.

The teams traded runs early in a first half that ended with Iowa State on top 29-25.

After the Cyclones scored the game’s first eight points, Western Illinois went on a 14-4 spurt to take a 14-12 lead with 9:08 to go.

Iowa State than rattled off 12 in a row, capped by a Weiler-Babb 3-pointer that made it 24-14 with 4:45 left in the half.

Western Illinois returns home on Wednesday to host IUPUI.

The Cyclones are off until they face Northern Illinois at home on Dec. 4.