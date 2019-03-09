Lawson, No. 13 Kansas down Baylor, 78-70

Junior forward Dedric Lawson recorded his 20th double-double, posting 23 points and 14 rebounds Saturday as No. 13 Kansas stopped Baylor 78-70 at Lawrence, Kan.

Mar 9, 2019; Lawrence, KS, USA; Kansas Jayhawks fans arrive before the game against the Baylor Bears at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Although the Jayhawks (23-8, 12-6 Big 12) were eliminated from the Big 12 title chase earlier in the week, they finished undefeated at home for the 21st time.

The win in a home finale was the 36th straight for Kansas, a streak that began in 1984.

Leading by three at the break, the Jayhawks opened the second half with an 8-0 run and later used an 8-2 run to gain a 68-54 margin with 5:12 left, all but icing the outcome.

Freshman guard Devon Dotson and freshman center David McCormack added 15 and 12 points, respectively, before a sellout crowd that again packed Allen Fieldhouse despite no chance for the Jayhawks to extend their streak of 14 consecutive Big 12 regular-season titles.

Baylor (19-12, 10-8) fell to 0-17 all-time at Kansas despite 31 points from freshman guard Jared Butler. Sophomore forward Mario Kegler added 11 points, and junior guard Devonte Bandoo chipped in 10 off the bench. Sophomore wing Mark Vital had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Bears managed just a 19.4 percent clip from 3-point range, going 6 of 31. The Bears came in averaging eight 3-point makes per game and a .345 percentage.

Baylor missed its first 10 attempts from 3-point range and went just 2 of 15 in the first half, but trailed only 32-29 at halftime. Butler scored eight first-half points to pace the Bears.

McCormack, coming off a career-high 18 points in a loss Tuesday at Oklahoma, went 5 of 7 in the first half and led Kansas with 10 points. The Jayhawks opened their largest first-half lead, 32-27, after Dotson and McCormack each hit jumpers.

Baylor played without its leading scorer among available players, senior guard Makai Mason. He wore a boot on his right foot and was held out as a precautionary measure after the Bears’ seed (No. 4) in the Big 12 Tournament was locked up earlier in the week.

—Field Level Media