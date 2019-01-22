Lawson continues surge, No. 9 Kansas holds off No. 24 Iowa State

EditorsNote: Adds Iowa State record in third graf

Junior forward Dedric Lawson posted his ninth double-double in 12 games, recording 29 points and 15 rebounds Monday as No. 9 Kansas rallied to topple No. 24 Iowa State 80-76 in Lawrence, Kan.

The Memphis transfer went 13 of 17 and hit a 3-pointer with 23 seconds left for the last of his points — in the process making it a two-possession game. Freshman guard Devon Dotson, who added 11 points and eight assists, made 3 of 4 free throws at the 14- and 6-second marks to seal the Jayhawks’ 15th straight home win.

Iowa State (14-5, 4-3), which beat Kansas 77-60 on Jan. 5, was bidding for just the second sweep of the Jayhawks by a Big 12 rival in the 15 seasons Bill Self has coached the storied program.

The Cyclones, who went scoreless over a stretch of five-plus minutes when the Jayhawks made their second-half run, rallied for a 69-69 tie on a 3-pointer with 2:27 left by Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson, who had a double-double with 12 points and 11 boards.

The Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12), however, did not surrender the lead and broke out of a four-way tie to grab sole possession of first place in the conference.

When Kansas wasn’t playing through Lawson inside, sophomore guard Marcus Garrett was often driving to the hoop. He finished with 16 points, his third straight double-digit effort after having only two such games prior Jan. 14.

Iowa State guard Talen Horton-Tucker, the leading scorer among Big 12 freshmen, scored in double figures (16) for the first time in conference play. The Big 12’s leading scorer, senior guard Marial Shayok, scored 26 to lead the Cyclones, whose three Big 12 defeats have been by a combined eight points.

Horton-Tucker scored 13 first-half points, and Shayok added 10 to boost Iowa State to a 42-37 lead at the break. Lawson countered with 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and eight boards to pace the Jayhawks in the first half.

Two other teams that came out of the weekend tied with 4-2 marks in the Big 12, No. 14 Texas Tech and Kansas State, meet Tuesday in Manhattan, Kan.

—Field Level Media