Dotson (29 points) leads No. 3 Kansas to rout of Iowa State

EditorsNote: 1st graf, change three teammates to four; 7th graf clarified; 8th graf, should be 7 of 14

Feb 17, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward Mitch Lightfoot (44) warms up before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Devon Dotson poured in 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, and four teammates added double-figure scoring as No. 3 Kansas rolled past Iowa State 91-71 on Monday in Lawrence, Kan.

It was the 11th straight victory for the Jayhawks (23-3, 12-1 Big 12), who sit a half-game behind No. 1 Baylor in the conference race ahead of their matchup Saturday in Waco, Texas.

Dotson, a sophomore, sank a career-high six 3-pointers. Ochai Agbaji added 14 points, Christian Braun scored 13 on 5-of-6 shooting, Udoka Azubuike also had 13, and David McCormack tallied 10 for the Jayhawks.

Prentiss Nixon led the Cyclones (11-15, 4-9) with 20 points. Michael Jacobson added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Rasir Bolton had 12 points for Iowa State, which has won just three of its past 11 games.

The Cyclones are 1-11 in games away from home this year, including 0-9 in true road games.

Kansas led by 10 points at the half but poured it on in the second half, using its defense to limit the Cyclones to just 33 percent shooting after a torrid first half. The Jayhawks led by as many as 28 points down the stretch, outrebounded Iowa State 39-28 overall and had 38 points in the paint to just 20 for the Cyclones.

Both teams were lights-out from the floor in the first half, after which the Jayhawks led 50-40. Iowa State was 9 of 12 on 3-point attempts and shot 55.6 percent overall in the first 20 minutes.

Kansas hit 7 of 14 shots from beyond the arc in the first half and 60.6 percent from the floor. The difference was the Jayhawks’ defense — Kansas forced nine first-half turnovers and scored 14 points on those miscues.

Dotson led the Jayhawks with 15 points in the first half, with Braun hitting for 13 and Azubuike adding 10 on 4-of-4 shooting.

Jacobson paced the Cyclones with 11 points over the opening half.

A 13-0 run in the middle of the second half helped by an 8-of-9 shooting stretch pushed the lead to 80-55 with 7:50 to play, and Kansas was never seriously challenged again.

—Field Level Media