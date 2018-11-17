Vick notches career high in No. 2 Kansas win over Louisiana

EditorsNote: Edit 1: Fixes throughout

Senior guard Lagerald Vick remained hot Friday, posting his second straight career-high with 33 points after pouring in 32 in his previous game as No. 2 Kansas tripped Louisiana 89-76 at Lawrence, Kan.

Vick went 11 of 18 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range after making all eight treys he attempted four nights earlier in a home win over Vermont. He also grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

Previously, Vick was an unheralded member of the Kansas backcourt while teaming with two All-Americans, Frank Mason and Devonte Graham.

Junior forward Dedric Lawson, a preseason All-American who was held scoreless by Vermont, added 19 points for the Jayhawks. All but four came in the second half, which Kansas (3-0) led throughout.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike added 17 points and eight boards.

The pesky Ragin’ Cajuns were led by junior forward Justin Miller, who exceeded his career-high with 22 first-half points but was then held scoreless before fouling out with 3:19 left. Senior forward JaKeenan Gant added 18 points.

Louisiana (1-2) played Kansas even throughout the first half and even led by 12 before trailing 44-41 at halftime.

Miller surpassed his career-high with 6:31 still remaining in the first half. He netted 22 points on 7-for-16 shooting, topping a 21-point performance earlier in his career against Minnesota.

The Ragin’ Cajuns, reigning Sun Belt champions, capped a 24-5 run with 12 unanswered points for a 32-20 margin.

The close of that stretch included a technical foul against Jayhawks coach Bill Self at the 9:18 mark, not long after backup forward Mitch Lightfoot was called for a questionable flagrant foul.

Following the technical, the Jayhawks went on a 17-3 run, which included 3-pointers from Vick and Grimes, whose three-point play with 3:49 left gave the Jayhawks a 37-35 edge.

Vick, scored 18 first-half points. He made 4 of 7 attempts from behind the arc and also led Kansas with five rebounds.

The Jayhawks played without Azubuike over the final 13 minutes after he drew his second foul.

—Field Level Media