No. 5 Kansas demolishes Monmouth in 55-point rout

Senior guard Isaiah Moss, an Iowa transfer, scored 21 points while going 5 of 6 from 3-point range to lead six Kansas players in double figures Friday as the No. 5 Jayhawks demolished Monmouth 112-57 at Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (2-1) raced to a 21-2 lead at the second media timeout as Monmouth (1-3) missed its first 12 shots while committing six turnovers. The Hawks finally connected on a follow shot by Mustapha Traore with 10 1/2 minutes left in the first half.

A 16-0 run near the end of the first half staked Kansas to a 59-21 halftime margin as nine Jayhawks scored before 12 minutes had elapsed. The hosts sizzled from the floor, shooting 56.1 percent overall and 46.7 percent from behind the arc, in their 23rd consecutive home victory.

Sophomore center David McCormack came off the Kansas bench to post a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Sophomore point guard Devon Dotson added 17 points.

Silvio De Sousa drew a surprise start for Kansas after going scoreless from the field, draining merely three free throws, in the first two games. The third-year sophomore forward, who missed all of last season because of an NCAA suspension, netted all but two of his 11 points in the second half.

Another big man, senior center Udoka Azubuike, contributed 12 points and eight rebounds.

Junior guard Ray Salnave, the Hawks’ leading scorer with a 15-point average, netted 11 points but was only 1 of 10 from the field. Junior guard Deion Hammond scored 17 points to lead Monmouth, which shot 30 percent. The Hawks finished with 15 turnovers.

The Hawks played the fourth of seven games to begin the season on a 6,035-mile odyssey, and the second in Kansas in three nights after leading Kansas State by nine Wednesday before losing by 19.

The blowout came on the heels of a strong recruiting haul for Kansas during the current signing period. The class features a five-star high school guard, 6-5 Bryce Thompson of Tulsa, Okla., and a coveted juco guard, 6-7 Tyon Grant-Foster of Kansas City, Kan.

