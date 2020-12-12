No. 5 Kansas puts on offensive clinic vs. Omaha

EditorsNote: tweaks wording in lede and deletes words at end of fifth graf; changes to “54-31” in seventh graf

Ochai Agbaji scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and sank four 3-pointers Friday as No. 5 Kansas raced to an early cushion and crushed Omaha 95-50 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (6-1) used 6-for-9 shooting to establish a 17-0 cushion, allowing Kansas coach Bill Self to substitute liberally, often inserting several reserves at the same time.

One of those backups, Mitch Lightfoot, netted 14 points after averaging just 6.2 minutes through the first six games. David McCormack recorded his first double-double of the season with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Marcus Garrett distributed eight assists.

Kansas won its sixth straight following a season-opening loss to No. 1 Gonzaga while padding its home-court winning streak to 12.

Omaha’s leading scorer, Marlon Ruffin, missed his second straight game with an ankle injury. Ruffin, the reigning Summit League defensive player of the year, averages 13.4 points. Another starter, Zach Thornhill, also sat out.

Without that pair, the Mavericks (2-5) missed their first 10 attempts before finally scoring five minutes into the game on a follow shot by Matt Pile. Wanjang Tut scored 14 points to lead Omaha, which shot just 27.4 percent from the floor.

Omaha, which made the leap into Division I just 10 years ago, could never really solve the Jayhawks’ athleticism. Using drives to the hoop while also crashing the offensive boards, Kansas forged a 54-31 advantage on the glass, and a 42-16 edge in paint points.

After their torrid start, the Jayhawks settled for a 45-22 halftime lead behind 12 points from Lightfoot, who redshirted last year because of the frontline minutes McCormack provided alongside eventual first-round draft pick Udoka Azubuike. Agbaji added 11 first-half points.

Tut scored eight first-half points to lead Omaha, which shot just 25 percent, going 7 of 28 while making just one 3-pointer on nine first-half attempts.

Kansas announced before tipoff that a home game scheduled Sunday against Tarleton State had to be canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Texans’ program. Next up on the Jayhawks’ schedule is the Big 12 opener Thursday at Texas Tech.

