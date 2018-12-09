Lawson's late surge leads No. 2 Kansas over New Mexico State

Junior forward Dedric Lawson erupted for the last 14 points No. 2 Kansas scored Saturday and finished with a game-high 20 as the Jayhawks edged New Mexico State 63-60 at Kansas City, Mo.

The game was played at Sprint Center, which will also be a Sweet 16 and Elite Eight site for the NCAA Tournament and could feature Kansas if it advances in the Midwest Regional.

The Jayhawks (8-0), forced to use a four-guard lineup with junior center Udoka Azubuike out because of an ankle sprain, trailed by as many as seven midway through the second half.

During the first media timeout of the second half, Lawson was told to leave the Kansas huddle. He sat on the end of the bench, then moved to a spot closer to the coaches after a brief exchange with coach Bill Self.

Eventually Lawson re-entered and staved off the upset bid from the reigning WAC champions by going on his closing spree inside the 8-minute mark. Lawson added 10 rebounds for a double-double.

Lawson made one of two free throws with 14 seconds left, giving New Mexico State a chance to tie on its last possession, but the Aggies (7-2) could not deliver.

Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett added 10 points for the Jayhawks.

Senior guard JoJo Zamora led New Mexico State with 15 points. Junior forward Ivan Aurrecoechea added 14 points, and sophomore forward Johnny McCants posted 12 points and six rebounds.

Neither club took control offensively in the first half while committing eight turnovers apiece. The Aggies claimed a 28-26 lead at the break, gaining advantage with two dunks from McCants in the final minute.

Kansas made just two of its last 16 shots of the half and were led by Garrett with seven points. The Jayhawks shot 34.4 percent for the half after surging to an early 12-2 lead.

Senior guard Lagerald Vick, the Jayhawks’ second-leading scorer and top 3-point threat, did not start for the second straight game and scored just five points.

