No. 8 Kansas hands Oklahoma sixth straight loss

Kansas senior point guard Devonte’ Graham posted 23 points and seven assists Monday and outplayed his freshman counterpart from Oklahoma, Trae Young, as the No. 8 Jayhawks throttled the Sooners 104-74 at Lawrence, Kan.

Young, the nation’s leading scorer with a 29-point average, was limited to a season-low 11 points as Oklahoma (16-11, 6-9 Big 12) lost its sixth straight after being ranked as high as No. 4 five weeks ago.

The Jayhawks (22-6, 11-4) avenged a loss at Oklahoma earlier in the season while vaulting into sole possession of first place in the Big 12. However, No. 6 Texas Tech will get a chance to forge a tie Wednesday when it travels to Oklahoma State. The Jayhawks visit the Red Raiders on Saturday.

Kansas wasted no time taking control and went on to shoot a scorching 60.9 percent for the game, including 16-for-29 from 3-point range. Each of the Jayhawks’ starters scored in double figures, with sophomore guard Malik Newman supplying 20 points.

In addition, freshman center Silvio De Sousa came off the bench to add 10 points and six rebounds. He previously scored just five points in nine games since joining the Jayhawks at the semester break as a high school recruit.

The loss was the ninth in 11 games for Oklahoma, which was led by sophomore guard Kameron McGusty and junior center Jamuni McNeace after both were thrust into the starting lineup to add a spark. McGusty scored 22 points and McNeace added 18 as the pair combined to shoot 17-for-26.

The Sooners shot just 26.3 percent (5 of 19) from 3-point range and 46.2 percent from the floor overall. Young made just 3 of 13 shots, but he did contribute nine assists against five turnovers.

Kansas raced to a 16-point advantage before seven minutes elapsed in the first half and held a 49-39 lead at the break after recording nine 3-pointers, one short of its Big 12-best average.

Young did not make a field goal until 4:37 remained in the half. It was his only bucket before the break. Young missed his first five shots but contributed six assists before halftime. McGusty scored 15 first-half points to pace the Sooners, hitting 6 of 8 shots.

The Jayhawks enjoyed balanced first-half scoring, led by Newman with 11 points and Graham with 10. When Young took a breather, Graham was pulled by Kansas coach Bill Self, ending a string of 10 consecutive complete games (40 minutes) for the Jayhawks senior, who drew his 100th career start.

