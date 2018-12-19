No. 1 Kansas overpowers South Dakota

Junior forward Dedric Lawson recorded his seventh double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds Tuesday as No. 1 Kansas stomped South Dakota 89-53 at Lawrence, Kan.

Lawson, who entered the game as one of four players in the country averaging a double-double, again proved his value, though the Jayhawks (10-0) also received strong support from their bench.

Sophomore guard Charlie Moore, a Cal transfer, sank six 3-pointers after coming into the game just 3-for-22 from behind the arc. Moore netted 18 points to lead a 40-point contribution by the Kansas subs, including a season-high 12 from freshman center David McCormack.

South Dakota (6-6), one of 11 nonconference opponents for Kansas picked either first or second in preseason conference polls, was also led by a backup. Sophomore Stanley Umude scored a career-high 28 points on 10-for-17 shooting, adding six rebounds and four assists.

The Coyotes’ leading scorer, senior forward Trey Burch-Manning (13.5 points per game), was limited to two points. He fouled out with 6:05 remaining.

The game was the first this season in which Kansas did not trail.

Junior forward Mitch Lightfoot came off the bench to lead the Jayhawks with seven points and five rebounds in the first half. Kansas started slowly, but two three-point plays by Lightfoot gave the Jayhawks a 20-12 advantage before they gained a 37-27 lead at the break.

Lawson drew two first-half fouls and played only nine minutes before the break, posting six points and four rebounds.

South Dakota committed 12 turnovers against 11 made field goals in the first half.

Umude, who led the Coyotes with 15 points Sunday in a win at Colorado State, scored his team’s first points on a bucket at the 14:16 mark and contributed 14 first-half points. South Dakota made seven of its last nine first-half attempts to stay within striking distance.

Although injured Kansas center Udoka Azubuike (sprained ankle) is progressing, he did not play against South Dakota. The timeframe for Azubuike’s recovery was originally projected for the start of Big 12 play, but it’s possible the 7-foot sophomore could return sooner.

