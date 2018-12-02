No. 2 Kansas outlasts Stanford in OT

EditorsNote: Corrects wording, stat about overtime in lede; other statistical errors in second graf, first name of da Silva in third-to-last graf

Senior guard Lagerald Vick canned a game-tying 3-pointer with 7 seconds left in regulation, then tallied the first eight points of overtime while scoring a game-high 27 as No. 2 Kansas outlasted Stanford 90-84 at Lawrence, Kan.

Junior forward Dedric Lawson added his third consecutive double-double with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike posted 18 points and nine rebounds as the Jayhawks, who were ranked as the preseason No. 1 team, climbed to 6-0.

Stanford (4-4) led by 12 with 11:48 remaining but could not hold on and deliver third-year coach Jerod Haase, a former Kansas player, a monumental upset.

Sophomore forward KZ Okpala came alive in the second half and netted a team-high 22 points for the Cardinal, who could not overcome 18 turnovers. The loss was the third for Stanford in as many meetings against ranked opponents.

Sophomore guard Daejon Davis added 19 points for the Cardinal, and sophomore guard Isaac White netted 15.

Vick made 7 of 11 3-pointers after the Jayhawks were blanked from that distance in the opening half. He again found his long-range touch after making 21 of 32 treys in the previous four games

The Jayhawks looked disheveled offensively throughout the first half, recording just one assist on 12 baskets while shooting 40 percent. The lead was swapped 10 times before the Cardinal settled on a 35-29 halftime margin behind 12 points from White and 10 from Davis.

Looking road-tested in its sixth appearance away from home in eight games, a load of 16,339 miles, Stanford posted its largest lead before the break when Oscar da Silva connected with 2 seconds remaining for the halftime spread. The Cardinal managed its first-half surprise without a field goal from its leading scorer, Okpala.

Lawson posted 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half as the Jayhawks’ lone threat. He went 5 for 9, while the remainder of the squad went 7 for 21 after coach Bill Self had complained about poor practices after Kansas captured the NIT Tip-Off tournament.

