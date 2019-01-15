No. 7 Kansas manages to avoid upset loss to Texas

Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett netted a career-high 20 points Monday as No. 7 Kansas outlasted Texas 80-78 at Lawrence, Kan.

Garrett made his first seven shots and finished 8 of 11 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range as the Jayhawks extended their win streak in the series to 10 straight and improved to 17-1 all-time against the Longhorns at home.

Kansas (15-2, 4-1 Big 12) shot 53.7 percent. Senior guard Lagerald Vick added a game-high 21 points. Junior forward Dedric Lawson missed out on a double-double for just the sixth time, but added 17 points and eight rebounds.

Texas (10-7, 2-3) missed its first eight 3-point attempts of the second half, but sophomore guard Jase Febres netted 3-pointers on three straight possessions. Those shots, coupled with a 3-pointer by senior guard Kerwin Roach, keyed a 14-4 to help Texas forge a 73-73 tie with 2:26 remaining.

A 3-pointer by Texas sophomore guard Matt Coleman closed the gap to 79-78. The Longhorns had a chance for a game-winner in the final 8 seconds, but Febres missed a 3-pointer on the last possession.

Fourth-year Texas coach Shaka Smart, who guided VCU to an Elite Eight win over Kansas in the 2011 NCAA Tournament, fell to 0-7 as Longhorns coach against the Jayhawks.

Coleman scored 16 points and dished eight assists to lead a balanced Texas attack. Roach added 13 points.

The Longhorns used a 10-2 run to gain a 40-35 lead before a 3-pointer by Vick cut the margin to 40-38 at halftime. Coleman scored 10 first-half points to lead Texas.

Garrett, who averages 5.8 points, was red-hot at the outset, tying his career bests for points, field goals and 3-pointers in the first nine minutes. He finished the half with 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting.

Reports surfaced Monday that Kansas was prepared to concede a violation in the recruitment of Silvio De Sousa, so the sophomore forward can officially be ruled ineligible. Kansas would then hope for the NCAA to reinstate De Sousa, who has not yet played this season.

