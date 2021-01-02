Ramey propels No. 8 Texas in rout of No. 3 Kansas

Courtney Ramey scored 18 points as No. 8 Texas sizzled from 3-point range and led wire-to-wire Saturday, trouncing No. 3 Kansas 84-59 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Longhorns (8-1, 2-0 Big 12) made their first six 3-point attempts in the second half and widened an eight-point halftime margin to 68-47 with 8:05 remaining.

At that point, Kansas coach Bill Self took the last of his timeouts and his second in 55 seconds. But the Jayhawks (8-2, 2-1) could not mount a rally and saw their eight-game win streak come to a halt.

The losing margin was the worst sustained at home by Self in his 18 seasons as Kansas coach.

Texas, which won its fourth straight contest, came into the game as the Big 12’s best defenders of the 3-point arc (.270). The Longhorns showcased that strength by allowing Kansas to shoot 13.0 percent (3 of 23) from long distance.

Jalen Wilson scored 14 of the Jayhawks’ first 16 points in the second half but couldn’t blunt Texas’ charge despite a game-high 20 points.

The win was just the second in the last 15 meetings for Texas against Kansas. Shaka Smart improved to 2-10 in six seasons coaching the Longhorns in the series.

The Longhorns shot 46.2 percent (12 of 26) from 3-point range and created matchup problems that forced Self to sit his only true big man, David McCormack, for most of the second half.

Jericho Sims muscled his way to a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds for Texas. Andrew Jones added 14 points, while Matt Coleman chipped in 13 and Kai Jones 12.

Texas soared to a nine-point margin, 35-26, on a 3-pointer by Jones before settling for a 37-29 halftime lead. Jones scored 12 first-half points to lead the Longhorns, who had opportunities to gain a bigger spread but committed 10 turnovers.

Ramey added 10 first-half points for Texas, which announced before the game that reserve forward Gerald Liddell had elected to leave the program.

Kansas shot just 32.4 percent with one made 3 in the first half. Ochai Agbaji scored all 11 of his points in the first half to lead the Jayhawks at halftime.

