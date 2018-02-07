No. 10 Kansas completes sweep of TCU

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham scored 24 points Tuesday as No. 10 Kansas withstood another upset bid by a visiting team Tuesday to down TCU 71-64 at Lawrence, Kan.

After losing three games in Allen Fieldhouse this season, including two against Big 12 rivals, the Jayhawks allowed just two points in the final four minutes while improving to 19-5. They stand first in the Big 12 Conference race at 8-3.

Kansas sophomore center Udoka Azubuike added a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU (16-8, 4-7) led by two at halftime and still carried a 52-50 margin with 12:06 remaining after a bucket inside from senior forward Vlad Brodziansky, who had 15 points and eight rebounds.

The Horned Frogs had assists on 18 of 23 buckets, including nine assists by junior guard Alex Robinson, but were unable to regain the lead after a go-ahead free throw by Azubuike with 10:22 remaining.

Freshman reserve forward Kouat Noi led TCU with 17 points, while senior guard Kenrich Williams added nine rebounds but was limited to six points, eight below his average.

Kansas senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk managed just one point after scoring in double figures in all but two previous games and averaging 21.7 points in the past four games. He attempted only two shots despite playing 36 minutes. Jayhawks reserve guards Lagerald Vick and Marcus Garrett added 10 points apiece.

Noi came off the bench to pace the Frogs with 13 first-half points on 4-for-6 shooting, all from 3-point range. TCU had 11 assists on 12 first-half makes.

Each team attempted 15 treys in the first half, but TCU knocked down eight compared to four for Kansas, enabling the Frogs to lead 36-34 at the break.

Graham countered with 13 first-half points for the Jayhawks, who survived a drought of 4:37 late in the half when they missed six straight shots and fell behind 35-28. A 6-1 run to close the half drew Kansas within two despite finishing on a 2-for-11 shooting run.

Although Vick was benched as part of a move by coach Bill Self to inject some energy into his Kansas squad, the junior guard played 13 first-half minutes, partly because Azubuike drew two fouls and logged just seven minutes before halftime.

With the victory, Kansas completed a conference sweep of TCU after claiming an 88-84 win in Fort Worth on Jan. 6. The Jayhawks hold a 7-0 all-time advantage at home in the series.

