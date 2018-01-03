No. 18 Texas Tech tames No. 10 Kansas

Senior guard Keenan Evans scored 15 points to pace five scorers in double figures Tuesday as No. 18 Texas Tech shocked No. 10 Kansas 85-73.

The Red Raiders never trailed and effectively showed they could become a Big 12 contender while snapping a 16-game losing streak against the Jayhawks with their first win in 18 tries at Allen Fieldhouse.

The loss was only the 12th at home for 15th-year Kansas coach Bill Self, but the Jayhawks second at home this season after falling earlier to Arizona State.

After trailing 43-32 at halftime, the Jayhawks (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) cut the lead to six, but could not make it a two-possession game down the stretch.

A three-point play on a dunk by freshman guard Zhaire Smith was the punctuation mark, giving the Red Raiders (13-1, 2-0) an 81-71 lead with 1:10 left. The win was their seventh straight coming off a 24-point win over Baylor to open league play.

Junior forward Norense Odiase added 12 points and led Texas Tech with eight rebounds as it managed a 44-29 advantage on the boards. Freshman guard Jarrett Culver and senior guard Justin Gray added 12 points each for the Red Raiders, while Smith chipped in 11.

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham did as much as he could to avert the upset, leading Kansas with game-highs of 27 points and six assists, but he committed five turnovers.

Gray scored the first eight points for the Red Raiders and had 12 at halftime on 5-for-6 shooting, as well as five rebounds.

The Red Raiders used a 23-13 advantage on the glass and an 8-0 edge in second-chance points to build a 43-32 halftime margin. They surged to a 16-point lead, 23-7, with 10:45 showing after capitalizing on five misses in five possessions by Kansas.

The Tech defense also exerted authority early, forcing 10 first-half turnovers, including many unforced mistakes by the Jayhawks. Kansas turned the ball over twice under its own basket on sloppy inbounds passes that led to easy baskets for the Red Raiders.

--Field Level Media