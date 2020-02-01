Dotson scores 21 and No. 3 Kansas holds off Texas Tech

Devon Dotson scored 21 points Saturday as No. 3 Kansas led wire-to-wire and claimed its sixth straight victory by edging Texas Tech 78-75 at Lawrence, Kan.

Feb 1, 2020; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; The Kansas Jayhawks student section throws newspaper as the team is introduced before the game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks (18-3, 7-1 Big 12) secured their 19th win in the last 21 meetings with the Red Raiders, last year’s national runners-up. Kansas also won its fifth straight home game when hosting a Final Four participant from the previous season.

The Red Raiders (13-8, 4-4), who belted the Jayhawks by 29 points in their last meeting a year ago, pulled within 76-75 with 26 seconds left on a layup by Jahmi’us Ramsey.

Kansas, which saw its lead cut to two earlier in the half, only to respond with four straight makes as part of a 9-0 flurry, got two free throws from Ochai Agbaji with 14.3 seconds left for the final margin.

Ramsey, who led all scorers with 26 points, had a drive blocked by the Jayhawks’ Marcus Garrett and then missed another two-point attempt on the Red Raiders’ final possession.

Texas Tech’s T.J. Holyfield added 19 points as he and Ramsey combined to make eight 3-pointers. Terrance Shannon grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

Garrett scored 15 points and Isaiah Moss and Agbaji added 12 and 11, respectively, as Kansas shot 51.7 percent.

The Jayhawks committed just 10 turnovers. Texas Tech committed only nine turnovers, while shooting 42.6 percent.

Dotson scored 13 points in the first half as the Kansas guards accounted for most of the scoring production with center Udoka Azubuike sitting for 13 minutes after drawing two fouls. Azubuike played just 16 minutes overall and scored five points.

The Jayhawks sank five straight attempts while opening a 19-4 lead, but the Red Raiders closed within 26-24 after missing their first seven shots. Ramsey scored 14 first-half points for Texas Tech.

Kansas re-established a 10-point lead behind back-to-back jumpers by Moss and then settled for a 44-35 halftime margin.

