No. 11 Kansas cruises past No. 16 Texas Tech

Junior forward Dedric Lawson recorded his 15th double-double of the season, amassing 25 points and 10 rebounds Saturday as No. 11 Kansas snapped a two-game losing streak by trouncing No. 16 Texas Tech 79-63 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks sizzled from the outset after the Red Raiders came in with the nation’s best defensive efficiency rating, having held previous opponents to 36.1 percent field-goal shooting and 56.8 points per game.

Kansas (17-5, 6-3 Big 12) bolted to a double-digit lead before 10 minutes had elapsed in the first half, then expanded the margin to 20 by halftime.

Freshman guard Devon Dotson added a career-high 20 points for the Jayhawks. Senior guard Lagerald Vick netted 13. Six Jayhawks contributed to a 13-for-30 touch from behind the arc, where the Red Raiders went just 6 of 28.

Texas Tech (17-5, 5-4), which shot just 34.4 percent from the floor, was led by sophomore guard Davide Moretti with 14 points. Senior forward Tariq Owens notched a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.

Red Raiders senior guard Matt Mooney scored 11, and sophomore guard Jarrett Culver, Texas Tech’s leading scorer with an 18.5-point average, shot 5 of 17 and netted 10 points.

Sophomore guard Marcus Garrett, the Jayhawks’ top defender, was sidelined due to an ankle injury he sustained Friday at practice. He was replaced in the lineup by Vick, who helped generate a 46-26 halftime lead with 11 first-half points.

Lawson had 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the Jayhawks’ first-half getaway, which included 55.2 percent shooting and a 22-14 rebounding advantage.

Culver played 18 first-half minutes for Texas Tech despite drawing two fouls before nine minutes had elapsed. He had eight points at the break. The Red Raiders shot just 30.3 percent for the half.

The game was the first for Kansas since the NCAA declared sophomore forward Silvio De Sousa ineligible for the remainder of this season and next season. The ruling stemmed from testimony in federal court that De Sousa’s guardian was paid $2,500 by a former Adidas consultant.

Kansas withheld De Sousa from competition this season. De Sousa contributed to the Jayhawks’ Final Four run last year, which potentially raises questions about whether 2017-18 wins must be vacated.

