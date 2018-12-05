No. 2 Kansas rips Wofford after slow start

Junior forward Dedric Lawson posted team highs of 20 points and eight rebounds Tuesday as No. 2 Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to trounce Wofford 72-47 at Lawrence, Kan.

The Jayhawks (7-0) used unanswered runs of 11 and 27 points in the second half after Wofford took a one-point lead with a 6-0 run to begin the half.

Wofford (6-3), which won by 20 earlier this season at South Carolina, came in averaging 28 attempts and 11 makes from behind the arc.

The Terriers, however, made just 5 of 26 3s against the Jayhawks, including a 1-for-14 performance - 0 of 9 from 3-point range — by their leading scorer, senior guard Fletcher Magee, who managed just seven points.

Kansas had allowed its previous opponents to shoot 37 percent from 3-point range, which ranked 300th nationally.

Freshman guards Devon Dotson and Quentin Grimes added 16 and 14 points, respectively, for Kansas. Grimes scored nine straight during the decisive 27-0 run, which lasted for eight-plus minutes until the Terriers finally connected again with 2:25 left.

Senior forward Cameron Jackson posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to pace Wofford.

Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike suffered an injury Kansas coach Bill Self described as a high-ankle sprain at the 11:38 mark of the first half. Self made the comment during a halftime television interview after Azubuike was helped to the locker room.

The Jayhawks struggled to ignite throughout the first half, going just 1-for-10 from 3-point range as three players scored six points apiece. Kansas was up 29-26 at the break after leading by as many as seven.

The Jayhawks were 3-for-23 from behind the arc for the game and, without Azubuike, were outrebounded 45-36.

Matt Pegram, a 6-11 senior reserve, collected eight points and five rebounds to pace Wofford in the first half.

Senior guard Lagerald Vick, the Jayhawks’ leading scorer with a 20.8-point average, did not start after being late to a team shootaround. He finished scoreless over 22 minutes.

