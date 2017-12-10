Unbeaten Arizona State derails No. 2 Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- The victory was as huge as any third-year coach Bobby Hurley has directed for Arizona State.

After toppling No. 2 Kansas, however, Hurley immediately recognized the impact of three guards Sunday who combined for 72 points as the No. 16 Sun Devils pulled off a 95-85 upset in Allen Fieldhouse.

“I didn’t have to coach them a lot tonight,” Hurley said. “These guys deserve all the credit with their shot-making ability, the energy they played with on both ends of the floor, the deflections they got all over the court ... they did a lot of great things.”

Senior guard Tra Holder scored a game-high 29 points, while senior Shannon Evans chipped in 22 and freshman Remy Martin came off the bench to add 21 as Arizona State climbed to 9-0 for the first time since 1974-75.

The double-digit setback was the first for Kansas at home since 2011 and ended a string of 37 homecourt wins coming off a defeat.

“No one really wins here,” Hurley said. “You come in here and most of the time you’re not leaving really happy.”

The outcome also marked the first time since December 2013 that the Jayhawks have lost back-to-back games after falling against another Pac-12 team, Washington, four days earlier in Kansas City, Mo.

“They weren’t really vulnerable,” Evans said, “but more hungry, nasty and gritty, things like that. I thought coach (Bill) Self did a great job getting those guys prepared for us. We knew we were going to get their best shot. We took that and surpassed it.”

What could have been a lethal blow came early when the Jayhawks (7-2) stormed to a 15-2 margin.

Sometimes that is enough to overwhelm opponents in Allen. The Sun Devils bounced back to pull within three points at halftime and then used an 18-2 run in the second half, including 15 straight points, to gain control.

Arizona State used five straight makes to launch that spurt, while forcing four turnovers against Kansas, including three on senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk. The Sun Devils led by as many as 14 with 9:45 remaining before the Jayhawks crawled within six, 78-72, with 5:20 left after two straight 3-pointers by Mykhailiuk.

Kansas, however, did prove vulnerable, particularly on the defensive end. Arizona State scored 58 second-half points on 57.6 percent shooting.

“We’re not really guarding the ball really well right now,” said junior guard Devonte’ Graham, who scored 19 points and dished out eight assists. “We’ve got to get better, especially on that end of the court.”

Self agreed, registering the same complaint regarding his team’s lack of toughness, which he also said was evident in the Washington defeat.

“This is the softest team that Kansas has had since I’ve been here,” said the Jayhawks’ 15th-year coach. “It’s a combination of experience, youth, how we’re physically built and skill set, but we’ve got to become tougher on the defensive end.”

Freshman forward Romello White added 13 points for the Sun Devils, while senior guard Kodi Justice snagged a team-high nine rebounds.

Five Kansas scorers cracked double figures led by guard Lagerald Vick with 25 after the 6-5 junior netted a career-best 28 against Washington. Sophomore center Udoka Azubuike added 13 points on 6-for-7 shooting, as well as a team-high nine rebounds, but had trouble offering defensive help inside against Arizona State’s driving guards.

Holder scored 15 first-half points for the Sun Devils and his 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining ignited an 8-3 closing run to pull within 40-37.

NOTES: Two transfers who attended the opposing schools were not yet eligible to play against their former teams Sunday. Kansas sophomore G Sam Cunliffe, an Arizona State transfer, had to sit out the first semester and will become eligible in time for the Jayhawks’ next game on Dec. 16 at Nebraska. Arizona State junior F Carlton Bragg, a Kansas transfer, must sit the entire season before becoming eligible for the Sun Devils. ... Each team came into the game with five scorers averaging in double figures. ... The game against No. 2 Kansas marked the third straight season Arizona State faced a nonconference opponent ranked in the top 10. Prior to that, the Sun Devils played just two top-10 nonconference opponents from 1995-96 through 2014-15.