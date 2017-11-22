No. 3 Kansas rolls past Texas Southern

LAWRENCE, Kansas -- Kansas coach Bill Self said he could not have cared less that his team set a school record for 3-pointers Tuesday night against Texas Southern.

Self’s third-ranked Jayhawks set the record with 19 makes behind the arc in routing Texas Southern 114-71 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Self may not have been impressed with the record, but Texas Southern head coach Mike Davis certainly was ... and also with the Jayhawks’ overall game.

“I’ve never seen a basketball team pass the ball and shoot the ball the way they do,” said Davis, who battled Self in the Big Ten when he was at Indiana and Self was the head coach at Illinois. “They’re not deep, but they don’t need to be deep. I love the way they play.”

Seven Jayhawks scored in double figures. The previous school record of 15 3-pointers was set Jan. 25, 2005, against Baylor. Kansas (4-0) was within three of that mark at halftime, which was another school record.

“It’s great to make history with this team,” said senior guard Svi Mykhailiuk, who led Kansas with 21 points and connected on a team-high five 3-pointers.

Everyone got in on the fun. Six different Jayhawks made 3-pointers, including reserve center Mitch Lightfoot, whose trey from the top of the key put the Jayhawks over the 100-point mark with 7:15 remaining in the game.

“Everything looks good when you make shots, and we made shots,” said Self. “It was fun to watch.”

Texas Southern (0-5) jumped out to a quick 8-2 lead but was then buried under an avalanche of hot Kansas shooting. The Jayhawks reeled off runs of 17-3, 18-2 and 15-0 to lead 66-30 at halftime. The margin grew to as many as 48 points in the second half.

Mykhailiuk didn’t score a point in the first 10 minutes but poured in 13 in a five-minute span in the first half and scored his 21 points in only 26 minutes of court time. He hit 7 of 9 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Kansas freshman center Udoka Azubuike had 20 points and nine rebounds. He was hit with a technical foul for hanging on the rim after a dunk in the first half.

“He deserved it,” Self said. “That was a good lesson for him.”

Lagerald Vick scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Jayhawks, while Devonte Graham finished with 17 points, six rebounds and 11 assists, with just one turnover.

There’s more.

Marcus Garrett had career-highs in points (13) and rebounds (11) in 26 minutes off the bench. Malik Newman added 12 points and Lightfoot a career-high 10 as the Jayhawks hit 55 percent from the field and outrebounded the Tigers 51-35.

Demontrae Jefferson led Texas Southern with 24 points. Trayvon Reed scored 19 (with 14 rebounds) and Kevin Scott added 17 points for the Tigers. The game was the fifth straight on the road for Texas Southern, the preseason favorite to win the SWAC. The Tigers, who open the season with 13 consecutive road games, play at home for the first time on New Year’s Day against Southern University.

“To play at this place, in this kind of environment against a team like that will only make us better,” Davis said. “That’s why we play the game.”

NOTES: Once again, Kansas was without highly touted freshman Billy Preston. Preston was suspended for the first game of the season after missing curfew and then class the following day. He was then involved in an auto accident on campus and has been held out of action as the KU compliance office continues to investigate. ... Next up for the Jayhawks will be a Friday night home game against Oakland, while Texas Southern travels to Clemson on the same night.