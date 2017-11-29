No. 2 Kansas romps behind Graham's big night

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- At some point, Kansas will cool off, but senior guard Devonte’ Graham did not entertain the notion Tuesday as the No. 2 Jayhawks dismantled Toledo 96-58 in Allen Fieldhouse.

Graham, who was averaging the fewest points (12.0) of any Kansas starter, scored a career-high 35, including 23 on 9-for-12 shooting in the first half. He added five assists and five rebounds.

The Jayhawks (6-0), who came in shooting 53.1 percent, used a 30-2 run during the opening half while holding the Rockets (3-3) scoreless for five-plus minutes to gain a 48-17 bulge.

Most impressive about the 75 percent first-half shooting clip, which established a 59-30 lead at the break, was the Jayhawks shot just two free throws.

Kansas went on a 13-0 tear to begin the second half. The Jayhawks led by as many as 51 and finished with 59.1 percent shooting.

Toledo shot 40 percent.

Sophomore guard Malik Newman added 17 points and Svi Mykhailiuk 15 as the Jayhawks capped a four-game homestand before traveling to Miami on Saturday to play Syracuse.

The Rockets came in with three scorers exceeding a 16-point average -- senior guard Tre‘Shaun Fletcher (19.8), junior guard Jaelan Sanford (18.2 and junior forward Nate Navigato (16.6).

Fletcher and Navigato scored 12 each to pace the Rockets. Sanford, named to the preseason watch list for the Henson Award, presented annually to the nation’s top mid-major player, added nine points.

NOTES: Freshman F Billy Preston remained out the Jayhawks’ rotation. He has not played yet this season as the Kansas compliance office investigates financial connections with his vehicle. ... Kansas sophomore C Udoka Azubuike entered the game as the Division I leader in field-goal percentage. He came in 36 of 49 (77.6 percent) and went 6 of 9 against Toledo, finishing with 12 points. ... The 6-0 start is the first for the Jayhawks since the 2010-11 season. ... Kansas extended its nonconference home winning streak to 24. ... The loss was the 12th straight for Toledo against ranked opponents dating to a 2002 victory over No. 14 Michigan State.