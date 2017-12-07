Thybulle leads Washington to upset of No. 2 Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Junior guard Matisse Thybulle scored 19 points and Washington applied a stifling defense Wednesday to stun No. 2 Kansas 74-65.

The defeat was the second straight to a Pac-12 opponent at Sprint Center for the Jayhawks. Their Kansas City home was also the site of an Elite Eight loss to Oregon in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies (7-2) never trailed in the second half while winning their first game away from home.

Freshman guard Jaylen Nowell, who poured in 32 points earlier this season against Belmont, added 17 points in Washington’s first game against a No. 2-ranked opponent since 2010 against Michigan State.

The Jayhawks (7-1) lost despite a career-high 28 points from junior guard Lagerald Vick, who scored their first 12 points of the second half.

Senior guard Devonte’ Graham did not record his first field goal, a 3-pointer, until the 4:02 mark of the first half after netting 35 points in each of the Jayhawks’ previous two games.

That was the only time Graham scored. He was limited to three points, the same total he produced in last year’s NCAA loss to Oregon when he was blanked from the field.

Kansas closed within 53-52 on a lob dunk by sophomore center Udoka Azubuike with 9:43 remaining, but after calling a timeout, Washington responded with seven straight points to launch a 13-2 run.

That essentially closed out the game. Graham could not cash in on either end of a two-shot foul was rewarded with 2:11 remaining after a technical on Washington guard David Crisp.

Junior forward Noah Dickerson added a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Huskies.

Azubuike added 10 points and nine boards for the Jayhawks, who shot 25 percent from 3-point range with five makes.

Kansas shot 22 percent from 3-point range and trailed at halftime for the first time all season 36-34.

The Jayhawks were tagged with 12 first-half fouls, leaving all three of their big men, Azubuike, Mitch Lightfoot and Clay Young, in foul trouble at halftime.

The ability to work the ball inside helped the Huskies, who got 10 first-half points from Nowell. Dickerson added eight points and 10 boards.

Vick scored 12 points to lead the Jayhawks at the break, though he missed his last four shots of the half.

NOTES: Sophomore F James Sosinski, a 6-foot-7 tight end off the football team that Kansas worked out to establish more depth, suited up for the first time. ... Senior G Devonte’ Graham’s back-to-back 35-point performances was the first time a Jayhawk scored that many in consecutive games since 1970, when Dave Robisch scored 39 and 38. ... Kansas coach Bill Self became a grandfather for the first time Tuesday when his daughter, Lauren, gave birth to a baby girl. ... Washington wore its road jerseys for the first time after getting all six of its wins at home and also wearing home jerseys in two New York games earlier this season.