Hot-shooting K-State tops Southeast Missouri State

Kansas State wasted little time in seizing control then cruised through the second half, claiming an 89-71 victory over Southeast Missouri State Saturday night at Bramlage Coliseum.

The Wildcats connected on 62.5 percent of their shots from the field, including 11 of 23 from beyond the arc.

Kansas State led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

Kansas State (9-2) was led by Xavier Sneed with 23 points on a 9-of-10 shooting performance. He connected on four of his five 3-point attempts. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

Dean Wade added 19 points for the Wildcats. Kamau Stokes had 12 points and Makol Mawien had 11.

Southeast Missouri (6-5) was led by Denzel Mahoney with 23 points with 20 in the first half. Daniel Simmons had 17 with 14 in the first half. Justin Carpenter added 13.

The Wildcats, who came into the game ranked 309th in Division I with just 32.6 rebounds per game, held a 37-19 advantage on the boards. They outrebounded the Redhawks 10-5 on the offensive end, and owned a 27-14 advantage on the defensive end. Reserve guard Amaad Wainright led the Wildcats with nine rebounds.

Kansas State raced out early, hitting eight straight field goals at one point, to grab a double-digit lead early. The Wildcats led by as many as 18 in the first half, before taking a 53-39 lead into the locker room.

The Wildcats shot 68.8 percent from the field, including 6-of-10 from three-point range, in the first half. They were led by Wade with 13 points. Sneed added nine points, and Stokes and Barry Brown each had seven.

The Redhawks were led by Mahoney and Simmons, with 20 and 14 points, respectively. The rest of the team scored just five points in the first half.