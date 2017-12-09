Preview: Tulsa vs. Kansas State

Kansas State looks to continue its winning ways when it faces Tulsa in the Wichita Wildcat Classic on Saturday. The Wildcats have won four consecutive games since dropping a 92-90 decision to Arizona State on Nov. 23, including an 86-49 victory against South Carolina Upstate on Tuesday, to extend their non-conference home winning streak to 22 in a row, and they hope to stay hot by knocking off the Golden Hurricane for the first time since 1989.

“You combine talent and hard work then good things happen,” Kansas State coach Bruce Weber told reporters. “I keep harping on making progress and getting better.” Tulsa saw its modest two-game winning streak come to an abrupt end following a 65-58 setback to the Illinois State on Saturday. The Golden Hurricane were held to a season-low scoring output after averaging 96 points over their previous two games and hope to turn their fortune around by beating a Big 12 opponent for the first time since a 66-56 victory against Oklahoma State on Dec. 2, 2015. “We haven’t been as consistent as we’d like to be at this time of year,” Tulsa coach Frank Haith said on his weekly television show. “Hopefully we can get better on both sides of the ball.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT TULSA (4-4): Junior Etou led the way with 10 points and eight rebounds against Illinois State, but it wasn’t enough as the Golden Hurricane were held to 35.8 percent shooting from the field. Jaleel Wheeler matched his career high with nine rebounds against the Redbirds as Tulsa won the battle of the boards 49-29. Sterling Taplin was held to a season-low five points on 1-of-6 shooting from the floor after averaging 14.5 over his previous seven games.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (8-1): Kamau Stokes went 5-of-7 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 17 points in the win against South Carolina Upstate to finish in double figures for the seventh consecutive game. “When you get good movement and energy on offense shots fall,” Stokes told reporters. “If you’re in the gym putting the work in then it shows.” Barry Brown contributed 15 points, five rebounds and four assists while Dean Wade added 13 points and seven boards as 10 Kansas State players finished with at least three points against the Spartans.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has held four opponents to fewer than 50 points this season.

2. Stokes is 25-for-50 from 3-point range in 2017-18.

3. Tulsa has lost eight of its last nine games against Big 12 foes since the start of the 2013-14 season.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 82, Tulsa 64