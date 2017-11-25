Kansas State shuts down George Washington

The Kansas State University Wildcats defeated the George Washington University Colonials 67-59 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., Friday night.

The Wildcats (5-1) were led by 6-0 junior guard Kamau Stokes, who led his team with 19 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Kansas State junior forward Dean Wade added 17 points and led his team with seven rebounds.

The Wildcats took an early lead in the game and never gave it up. By halftime Kansas State was winning 38-29.

Still, the Wildcats scored less than normal, as the team hit 23 of 49 shots. The team averages 79 points a game.

The Colonials (2-4) were led by 6-8 sophomore Arnaldo Toro, who single-handedly kept George Washington in the game as he led all scorers with 21 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including two 3-pointers. The sophomore added nine rebounds and two steals in the losing effort.

Free throws were the key to the game as the Wildcats shot 16 of 18 from the charity stripe and the Colonials were 10 of 14 from the free-throw line.

Next, Kansas State welcomes the Oral Roberts University Golden Eagles to Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas, on Wednesday.

The Colonials play at home against the Morgan State University Bears at Charles E. Smith Center in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.