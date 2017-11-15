Kansas State blows by UMKC

Barry Brown led a quartet of Kansas State players in double figures as the Wildcats easily defeated UMKC 72-51 on Tuesday night at Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas.

Brown had 14 points for Kansas State (2-0). Xavier Sneed added 13 points and Dean Wade had 11 points and eight rebounds. Mawdo Sallah, a graduate transfer from Mount St. Mary’s with two years of eligibility, scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds despite not starting.

Isaiah Ross led UMKC (1-2) with 12 points. No other UMKC player was in double figures. The Kangaroos rarely got into their full-court press because they shot only 26 percent from the field.

Kansas State dominated on the inside. The Wildcats held a 32-4 advantage in points in the paint, including 12-0 in the second half, and owned a 46-28 rebounding edge.

The Wildcats took a 14-point halftime lead and stretched it to as many as 27 points over the Kangaroos. The Kangaroos never got closer than the halftime margin.

Ten different players scored for the Wildcats, whose bench outscored the Kangaroos’ reserves 25-16.

Kansas State used a 13-0 run late in the first half to break open a close game. The Wildcats were 6 of 20 from the field before hitting six of their next nine shots to claim a 34-20 lead at intermission. The Wildcats were led by Brown with nine points in the half. Sneed and Sallah each had seven points.

UMKC missed 11 of its last 12 shots, finishing the half shooting 23 percent. Without the nine points from Ross and the six from Aleer Leek, the Kangaroos would have been in dire straits.

Kansas State owned the inside, outrebounding UMKC 23-15 and holding a 20-4 edge in points in the paint.