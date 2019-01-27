No. 8 Kentucky takes down No. 9 Kansas 71-63

EditorsNote: Added where game was played; corrected name of event to Big 12/SEC Challenge, not showdown

Forwards Reid Travis and PJ Washington and guard Keldon Johnson each contributed double-doubles Saturday as No. 8 Kentucky toppled No. 9 Kansas 71-63 in a clash of basketball bluebloods in Lexington, Ky., that highlighted the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Travis, a graduate senior, posted 41 points and 13 rebounds in two previous matchups against Kansas while playing for Stanford. He collected 18 points and 12 boards Saturday.

Washington, a sophomore, added 20 points and 13 boards and was instrumental in the second half as Kentucky (16-3) won its sixth straight despite trailing at halftime. Johnson, a freshman, added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Freshman point guard Ashton Hagans had 12 points and seven assists.

The win extended the Wildcats’ home-court streak to 16 games and snapped a three-game losing streak in the series against Kansas. Kentucky and Kansas rank first and second, respectively, in all-time wins for Division I programs.

The loss ended a 13-game streak the Jayhawks enjoyed in regular-season games against top 10 opponents.

Coach Bill Self also suffered his 100th defeat at Kansas. He is in his 16th season.

Junior forward Dedric Lawson posted his 14th double-double, leading the Jayhawks (16-4) with 20 points and 15 rebounds. Kansas shot just 36.5 percent, had only nine assists on 23 makes and was outrebounded 49-36 while falling for the fourth time in five road games.

Sophomore guard Quentin Grimes added 13 points.

Lawson notched a double-double in the first half for the Jayhawks, posting 11 points and 11 boards to help produce a 33-30 halftime lead. Kansas led the last 15 minutes of the half.

The Jayhawks shot just 36.1 percent, but the Wildcats countered with 33.3 percent shooting and went 0-for-8 from 3-point range. Each team made 13 shots and four free throws. The difference was three treys for Kansas.

Travis scored 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting, keying a 26-14 first-half scoring advantage in the paint. Washington snared nine first-half boards.

More matchups between the elite rivals will likely be part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge in the future after it was announced the midseason conference duel has been extended another six years.

