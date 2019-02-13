No. 19 LSU upsets No. 5 Kentucky at buzzer

Kavell Bigby-Williams tipped in a missed layup by Skylar Mays at the buzzer and Naz Reid shook off foul trouble to score five of his 12 points in the final 3:50 to lift No. 19 LSU to a 73-71 upset victory over No. 5 Kentucky Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

Feb 12, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; LSU Tigers guard Skylar Mays (4) shoots the ball against Kentucky Wildcats forward Nick Richards (4) in the first half at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Leading 71-69, LSU fouled Keldon Johnson with six seconds left, and Johnson made both free throws to tie it at 71.

LSU then dribbled the ball the length of the court, with Mays driving into the lane from the left side. His layup attempt with 1.3 seconds left fell off the rim, and Bigby-Williams was there for the left-handed tip-in.

LSU (20-4, 10-1 SEC) recorded its 13th victory in the last 14 games and snapped Kentucky’s 10-game winning streak. Kentucky is now 20-4 and 9-2 with a game Saturday against No. 1 Tennessee.

LSU has won all six of its road games in the conference this season. This is LSU’s first 20-win season since the 2014-15 team went 22-11 and earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

LSU placed four players in double figures, led by point guard Tremont Waters with 15 points while Reid and Emmitt Williams added 12 points each.

P.J. Washington scored a game-high 20 points for Kentucky. Washington scored seven consecutive points, tying the game at 69 with a turn-around jumper with 1:13 left.

Waters missed a fallaway jumper from the foul line, but after a Kentucky miss, Waters drew a foul and hit two free throws for a 71-69 LSU lead with 20.5 seconds left.

Tyler Herro then missed a 3-pointer for Kentucky, but Reid Travis grabbed the rebound with 8.1 seconds remaining and was fouled, giving Kentucky possession.

LSU closed within 49-45, but Reid picked up his fourth foul with 13:50 left when he blocked Washington on a drive through the lane and had to sit for nine minutes. Mays converted a 3-point play with a layup and foul shot, cutting the Kentucky lead to 49-48.

Williams scored four consecutive points to give LSU its first lead of the second half at 58-56, capping a 19-8 run over an 8:34 span. When Williams beat the Kentucky defense downcourt for his fifth basket of the second half, LSU led 60-56 with 6:35 left.

Reid’s open 3-pointer with 3:50 left kept LSU in front 65-62.

The Wildcats ended the first half on a 9-2 run to take a 40-32 lead at intermission. Washington scored eight first-half points and had six rebounds, and Travis added seven points to lead Kentucky.

Despite early foul trouble by point guard Ashton Hagans, Kentucky’s suffocating defense forced LSU into 33-percent shooting (9 of 27) and contained Waters’ ability to direct the offense and drive into the lane. Waters missed five of his first six shots.

LSU shot better from long range in the first half (38 percent) than from inside the arc to stay within striking distance. Kentucky also outrebounded LSU’s normally potent frontcourt 23-14 in the half.

—Field Level Media