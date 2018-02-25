Kentucky rolls over Missouri for third straight win

Kentucky continued its late-season resurgence with an 87-66 victory over Missouri Saturday night at Rupp Arena.

The win improves the Wildcats to 20-9, 9-7 in the SEC. Missouri falls to 18-11, 8-8 in league play.

It was Kentucky’s third straight victory, which followed the first four-game losing streak during coach John Calipari’s nine seasons in Lexington. Previously, Kentucky defeated Alabama at home and then overcame an 11-0 deficit to win at Arkansas last Tuesday.

Missouri is tracking opposite of Kentucky. After ripping off five straight wins from Jan. 31 through Feb. 13, including a 69-60 win over UK, the Tigers have now lost three in a row.

Freshman Kevin Knox led the victory with 21 points, including an 8-for-8 showing from the foul line. He was one of six players in double figures, followed by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with 15, Quade Green and PJ Washington with 12 each and Hamidou Diallo and Jarred Vanderbilt with 11 each. Vanderbilt had a double-double of 11 points and 15 rebounds.

As a team, Kentucky shot 55 percent, including a season-best 63 percent from 3-point range on 10-of-16 shooting. UK also recorded 16 assists vs. nine turnovers.

Missouri got 26 points from Kassius Robertson and 11 from Jordan Barnett.

As a team, the Tigers shot 37 percent, including 31 percent from 3-point range.

Kentucky was in control throughout, building a 44-32 halftime advantage. The first 20-point advantage came at 62-42 with 11:48 to play. It was part of eight straight points by Knox, six on free throws.

One highlight of the night came at halftime when the Wildcats honored the 1978 NCAA Tournament championship team on the 40th anniversary of the school’s fifth national title.

The regular season comes to a close this week. Kentucky hosts Ole Miss on Wednesday and travels to Florida on Saturday. Missouri is at Vanderbilt on Tuesday before closing at home against Arkansas.

