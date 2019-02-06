No. 5 Kentucky routs South Carolina for ninth straight win

PJ Washington scored 20 points as No. 5 Kentucky won its ninth consecutive game by defeating South Carolina 76-48 in an SEC game Tuesday night in Lexington, Ky.

Feb 5, 2019; Lexington, KY, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward PJ Washington (25) shoots the ball past South Carolina Gamecocks forward Chris Silva (30) in the first half at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro and Reid Travis had 11 points apiece, and EJ Montgomery added 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench for the Wildcats (19-3, 8-1 SEC), who broke open a fairly competitive game early in the second half.

Tre Campbell and A.J. Lawson scored 12 points each to lead the Gamecocks (11-11, 6-3), who scored only 20 second-half points.

Kentucky shot just 40 percent (25 of 61) from the floor, but overcame that by having big advantages in free throws made (21-5) and rebounding (50-29).

The Gamecocks’ bench scored just 10 points, while the Wildcats’ bench had 23.

South Carolina shot poorly in every aspect, which accounted for such a low point total. The Gamecocks made 35.8 percent (19 of 53) from the floor, 29.4 percent (5 of 17) from 3-point range and 33.3 percent (5 of 14) of their foul shots.

South Carolina scored the first four points of the second half to pull within seven, but Kentucky scored the next seven points to take a 46-32 lead.

Campbell ended the run by making one of two free throws, but Washington scored nine points as the Wildcats expanded the lead to 66-38 with under five minutes to play. They led by as many as 29 points as they coasted to a victory that kept them within one loss of No. 1-ranked Tennessee in the SEC standings.

The lead changed hands three times, and the score was tied twice before Keyshawn Bryant’s 3-pointer gave South Carolina a 17-13 lead.

Kentucky responded with a 7-0 run, as Nick Richards’ layup gave it a 20-17 lead.

There were two more lead changes and another tie before four consecutive baskets, including a 3-pointer by Herro, made for a 12-0 run and gave the Wildcats a 32-24 lead.

Kentucky increased the lead to 39-28 at halftime on a dunk by Montgomery with two seconds left.

