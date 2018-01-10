FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#US College Basketball
January 10, 2018 / 2:41 AM / Updated an hour ago

No. 21 Kentucky bounces back, beats Texas A&M

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

John Calipari isn’t accustomed to losing consecutive games at Kentucky.

His young, inexperienced squad helped him narrowly avoid such a predicament on Tuesday.

No. 21 Kentucky rallied to avoid a second consecutive loss in Southeastern Conference play, defeating Texas A&M 74-73 at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats improved to 41-8 in games following a loss in Calipari’s nine seasons on campus.

Hamidou Diallo scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for Kentucky (13-3, 3-1 SEC), which starts five freshmen and boasts no seniors on its roster.

The Wildcats were coming off an 11-point loss at No. 23 Tennessee on Saturday. A second straight defeat looked like a strong possibility with 8:44 to go in the game when Texas A&M (11-5, 0-4) took its largest lead of the contest, 59-53, on a D.J. Hogg layup.

However, layups by P.J. Washington, Diallo and Kevin Knox got Kentucky within 61-59 by the 6:04 mark. Knox, who went 5-for-5 from the floor and finished with 15 points, tied the score at 67 with a pair of free throws with 2:44 to play.

Knox followed with a layup after Washington stole the ball and found Knox downcourt to give the Wildcats a 69-67 lead they managed to hold for good.

However, the Aggies didn’t relent, and Kentucky had to sweat out a pair of open 3-point tries late to hold on for the victory. Tyler Davis had 21 points, including 14 in the first half, and five rebounds for Texas A&M, which hasn’t won since Dec. 21.

After trailing at the half, Texas A&M forged ahead early in the second half and grabbed a 44-39 lead at the 17:31 mark on a 3-pointer by Admon Gilder (14 points). However, Diallo scored five consecutive points to tie it at 44.

Washington and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each scored 16 points for the Wildcats.

Kentucky, which next plays at Vanderbilt on Saturday, ensured another close contest against Texas A&M as it only made 22 of 34 free-throw attempts. The Wildcats and Aggies had gone to overtime in four of their previous seven meetings.

The Aggies shot 14 of 24 from the free-throw line.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.