No. 15 Tennessee slips past No. 24 Kentucky

A steal by Jordan Bowden with seven seconds left and a run-out dunk by Admiral Schofield with four seconds remaining powered No. 15 Tennessee to a 61-59 victory over No. 24 Kentucky on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky.

The Volunteers swept the teams’ two-game series.

Trailing 58-56 with 1:28 remaining, Tennessee took at 59-58 lead with 26 seconds left on a 3-pointer by Lamonte Turner. The Volunteers never trailed after that, with Kentucky freshman Shai Gilgeous-Alexander committing two turnovers in the final minute.

Gilgeous-Alexander was fouled with 0.8 seconds left. He made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but Tennessee rebounded to seal the win.

Tennessee (18-5, 8-3 SEC) won its sixth straight and maintained sole possession of second place in the league.

Kentucky (17-7, 6-5) lost its second game in a row.

The game was tight from the opening tip. Tennessee’s largest lead was four points, Kentucky’s was three. There were 13 ties and 17 lead changes.

Turner topped Tennessee with 16 points. Bowden added 13, Schofield had 12 and Grant Williams added 10.

Tennessee shot 42.3 percent but only 23.8 percent from 3-point range, 5 of 21. The Volunteers had 32 rebounds and 13 turnovers.

Kentucky got 15 points apiece from Gilgeous-Alexander and Quade Green. Kevin Knox added 10.

The Wildcats shot 42.2 percent but hit just 3 of 14 3-point attempts, 21.4 percent. Kentucky had 30 rebounds and 15 turnovers.

The first half was a slugfest with Tennessee taking a 27-26 lead into intermission. Both teams shot just 38 percent and needed a flurry of made baskets just to get the score into the upper 20s. Kentucky made 5 of 6 down the stretch while Tennessee was 3 of 3.

Tennessee was 3-for-11 from 3-point range in the half, Kentucky 3 of 9. Both teams also had 16 rebounds.

Turner topped the Volunteers with 11 first-half points. Green came off the bench to top the Wildcats with 10 points before halftime.

Kentucky returns to action at Texas A&M on Saturday, the same day Tennessee visits Alabama.

