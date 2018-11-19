No. 10 Kentucky holds off VMI, 92-82

No. 10 Kentucky, playing the first of three games this Thanksgiving week, defeated Virginia Military Institute 92-82 Sunday in Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky (3-1) used a dominant inside game to overpower VMI (3-2). The Wildcats outrebounded the Keydets 44-24 and won the points-in-the-paint battle 42-14.

Sophomore PJ Washington powered the inside game with 19 points and 18 rebounds. Grad transfer Reid Travis had 22 points and six rebounds. Sophomore guard Quade Green came off the bench for 17 points, 12 in the second half.

As a team, UK shot 49.2 percent, buoyed by 61 percent in the second half.

VMI, which outscored UK 48-44 in the second half, got 35 points from Bubba Parham. He hit 11 of 20 shots, including 10 of 16 from 3-point range. Garrett Gilkeson and Tyler Creammer each added 13 points, and Greg Parham had 10.

The Keydets shot 46.8 percent, including 50 percent from 3-point range (19-of-38).

UK jumped out to a 48-34 halftime advantage by controlling the interior. Washington ended the half with 11 points and nine rebounds. Travis had 12 points and four rebounds. UK out rebounded VMI 27-11 before the break.

The Wildcats used a 12-0 run to turn a 30-29 lead into 42-29 with 3:10 left in the first half. Washington had six points in the stretch, and Travis added four.

As a team, UK shot 41.7 percent in the first half, but only 30 percent from 3-point range.

The Keydets got 15 first-half points from Parham. They shot 41.4 percent, including 7-of-16 from 3-point range.

Kentucky returns to action with games the day before and after Thanksgiving, Wednesday against Winthrop and Friday against Tennessee State.

