Georgia State dominates in win over Georgia

All five starters scored in double figures as Georgia State dismantled Georgia 91-67 Wednesday in the consolation round of the Cayman Classic in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Malik Benlevi led the Panthers with 24 points, followed by Damon Wilson and D’Marcus Simonds with 17 each, Kane Williams with 14 and Jeff Thomas with 12.

Derek Ogbeide’s 14 led Georgia with Rayshaun Hammonds adding 12, but the Bulldogs needed a lot more help than that.

Simply put, it was a dominating effort by the Panthers (4-2) and an embarrassing one for the Bulldogs, who started their season 3-1 before suffering back-to-back losses to Clemson and Sun Belt Conference member Georgia State.

Leading by 19 at the half, the Panthers never let up, building their lead to as much as 34 points at 88-55 with 3:59 to play in the game.

The Bulldogs never got closer than the final 24-point margin as Georgia State stayed hot throughout the game, shooting an impressive 55.7 percent (34 of 61).

Despite being located a mere 70 miles apart, Georgia and Georgia State rarely meet, with the previous meeting coming in 2015.

Prior to that, the last time the Bulldogs and Panthers played was in 2001, a game won by Georgia State.

Based on Wednesday’s outcome, it might be a while before the two play again.

Georgia started quickly, roaring out to a 51-32 halftime lead.

Much of the damage by the Panthers came from the perimeter as Georgia State converted an impressive 50 percent of its shot from beyond the arc (8 of 16), finishing 19 of 35 from the field. Georgia shot 50 percent, but 15 first-half turnovers (Georgia finished with 18) doomed whatever chances the Bulldogs had of making headway in the first half.

Georgia returns to action Tuesday when the Bulldogs host Kennesaw State while Georgia State gets back on the court Nov. 28 against Tulane.

