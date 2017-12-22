Kent State edges Oregon State

Jalen Avery and Jaylin Walker combined to score 42 points, leading Kent State to a 79-78 win over Oregon State on Thursday at the MAC Center in Kent, Ohio.

Walker, the Golden Flashes’ leading scorer, made just 1 of 10 shots in the first half, but he bounced back to finish with 25 points. He sank 9 of 10 free throws in the game.

Akiean Frederick made a layup to give Kent State a 58-51 lead with 5:37 left.

The Golden Flashes’ lead bounced between five and seven for most of the final six minutes until Avery, who finished with 17 points, made a layup to give them a 68-59 lead with 1:27 left.

Kent State (6-6) snapped a three-game losing streak.

Tres Tinkle had 25 points and nine rebounds and Stephen Thompson Jr. also scored 25 to lead Oregon State, which had its six-game winning streak snapped.

The Beavers (8-4) were just 2-for-19 from long range before Thompson hit four in a row over the final 30 seconds.

Five players fouled out of a game that saw 68 shots from the line.

Oregon State broke away from a 19-19 tie with a 9-2 run, but the Golden Flashes scored the last eight points of the half to cut the Beavers’ lead to one.

Oregon State made just 1 of 14 from 3-point range in the first half. The Golden Flashes were 4 of 6 to start the game but missed seven of their last eight attempts before the break.

Avery was 4 of 6 from deep in the first half to keep Kent State in it as the rest of the Golden Flashes made just 4 of 22 shots from the floor.

Oregon State has eight days off before starting Pac-12 play at home against Colorado on Dec. 29. Kent State returns to action at Albany on Dec. 28.