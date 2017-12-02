Knox, Diallo power No. 7 Kentucky past Harvard

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Kevin Knox scored 20 points and Hamidou Diallo added 19 as no. 7 Kentucky defeated Harvard 79-70 Saturday at Rupp Arena.

The fifth straight win improves the Wildcats to 7-1 on the season. Harvard, which has lost three straight, fell to 3-6.

Leading 59-52, Kentucky went on a 15-2 run to grab its biggest lead of the game at 20 points with 7:08 to play. Diallo had six of the 15 points in the run.

For the game, Kentucky shot 46.4 percent but did miss 12 of 14 attempts from 3-point range. However, the Wildcats were 25 of 30 from the foul line.

Kentucky got 12 points from freshman guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Harvard was led by sophomore forward Seth Towns with 25 points. The Crimson shot just 37.1 percent and committed 15 turnovers.

The two teams battled to a 42-37 halftime score after Harvard made a modest rally from a nine-point deficit with 11:13 to go before the break.

Kentucky got the bulk of its scoring in the first half from two players. Knox had 16 and Diallo added 11 as the Wildcats shot 50 percent from the field, but made only 2-of-9 3-pointers. They had seven assists versus six turnovers.

Harvard got 14 first-half points from Towns, who made 5 of 8 shots. The Crimson shot 41.2 percent, including 7 of 17 from 3-point range. They had eight assists but seven turnovers.

NOTES: The Kentucky-Harvard game was a battle of youth. Of the 10 starters, five were freshmen for the Wildcats and four were sophomores for Harvard. Among the top substitutes, all eight were either freshmen or sophomores ... Only 20.6 percent of Kentucky’s field goal attempts this season are 3-pointers, the lowest rate in coach John Calipari’s nine years in Lexington ... Harvard returned 73.8 percent of its scoring from last season; Kentucky returned 7 percent ... If Harvard can reach 20 wins this year, it will mark the sixth year in a row and break the Ivy League record it shares with Penn (1969-75).